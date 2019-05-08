Finally, Thrissur pooram fireworks to take place as per tradition

Home States Kerala

The main fireworks display of Thrissur Pooram will happen in the early morning on May 14 while the sample fireworks will be held on May 11.

THRISSUR: While the Pooram Kodiyettam was held with all its charm on Tuesday, the Devaswoms got the positive nod from the apex court for the fireworks display by including the palm leaf crackers.
Uncertainty prevailed over using chain palm leaf crackers as the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation had denied permission for it citing environmental pollution. Though Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms approached the Supreme Court to get it, on Monday they had rejected the plea saying it was in the hands of PESO.

According to official sources of the Devaswoms, “The PESO had denied the permission citing the Supreme Court verdict on garland crackers as it causes environmental pollution. But, the court had already granted permission to conduct the fireworks as per tradition, barring the use of barium, which causes the emission of toxic gas. As the advocate representing us made it clear the PESO didn’t give the permission, the Supreme Court directed PESO to give the permission as barium will not be used.”

Garland crackers or chain palm leaf crackers are usually used for ‘Koottapporichil’ (the finale) of the fireworks display and thus constitute the major part of it.

With the confusions getting cleared, the Devaswoms of two factions are all geared up to celebrate the festival. The main fireworks display of Thrissur Pooram will happen in the early morning on May 14 while the sample fireworks will be held on May 11.

Elephant parade: Follow SC order, committees told
Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday directed the Palakkad, Thrissur and Ernakulam district committees constituted under the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules to ensure the Supreme Court order restraining the parading of weak, sick and injured elephants in festivals and other functions is strictly complied with. A Division Bench comprising Justice Alexander Thomas and Justice N Nagaresh issued the directive on the petition filed by M N Jayachandran, the secretary of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Idukki, challenging the order giving health certificate to elephant Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, who ran amok during a temple festival, attacking, injuring and killing several people.

Plea to parade Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran
Kochi: Thechikkottukavu Devaswom, owner of elephant Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking permission to conduct the opening ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram by opening ‘Thekkegopura Nada’ with deity Neythilakavu Bhagavathy. The ceremony is proposed to take place on May 12. The petitioner argued that the smooth conduct of the festival is the duty of the authorities and they have to see there is no hindrance or obstruction to the parading of the elephant for the opening ceremony. The petitioner apprehends that Thrissur DC and the City Police Commissioner will ban the elephant. Hence, the petitioner sought a directive not to cause any hindrance to the parading of the elephant on May 12.

