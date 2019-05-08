Kerala higher secondary results declared; state registers a new record of 84.33 per cent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Higher Secondary Exam results registered a record pass percentage of 84.33 when the results were announced on Wednesday. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.75. The VHSE results registered a pass percentage of 80.07.

The State Higher Secondary (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) results have been announced by General Education Secretary A Shahjahan.

How to check results:

1. Go to keralaresults.nic.in

2. Select Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or Kerala Vocational Higher

Secondary Examination (VHSE) results 2019

A total of 3,69,238 students appeared for the examination while 3.11.375 students have qualified for higher studies. A total of 183 students secured 1200 scores out of 1200 in all the subjects and 14,244 students secured A-plus grade in all the subjects.

Of the 28,571 students appeared for the VHSE exam, 22,828 became eligible for higher studies.

Science stream: 1,54,112 candidates qualified for higher studies

Humanities: 60,681 have been qualified

Commerce: 96,582 have been qualified

In sector wise results, the aided sector tops with 86.36 per cent followed by the government sector with 83.04 per cent. In the unaided sector, the percentage is 77.34.

Kozhikode district has the highest pass percentage of 87.44 while Pathanamthitta records the lowest percentage at 78 per cent. Malappuram district tops the list with 1865 candidates scoring A-plus grade in all subjects.

Save a Year (SAY) exams will be conducted from June 10 to June 17. The notification for the examination has been issued on Wednesday. The last date for applying revaluation, scrutiny of answer papers and obtaining photocopies of answer sheets will be on May 15. The students can apply for revaluation from Wednesday itself. The uploading link for the same will be available to schools till May 17.

Kerala Plus One (class 11) examination results 2018 will be declared by May last. The plus one, plus two and all classes will begin on June 3.