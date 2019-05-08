Man beats son for missing three A plus in SSLC exam, in custody after mom’s plaint

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A disgruntled father, who got angry over his son’s performance in the SSLC examination and beat him up with the handle of a hoe, was arrested by the Kilimanoor police on Tuesday.

Sabu, 45, was arrested after his wife filed a complaint. According to the complaint, Sabu thrashed his son on Monday afternoon when he came to know that his son scored A+ in only six subjects, three less than his son had promised.

Police sources said Sabu beat the boy behind his knee resulting in slight discolouration of the skin.

The incident came to light when a friend of the boy took a photograph and uploaded it on social media. Child rights organisations took note of it and alerted the police.

Sabu’s wife also gave a statement, saying her husband used to punish his son at times. He was charged under IPC 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Juvenile Justice Act.

Meanwhile, the Kilimanoor station witnessed emotional scenes after the police decided to charge Sabu.

Though his wife adopted a tough stance against him on Monday, she seemed to have climbed down from her earlier position on Tuesday. On hearing that her husband might be remanded in prison, she broke down and pleaded to trash her case, a request the police officers turned down citing legal reasons. Sabu's son also came to the station and broke into tears when the police took him to the magistrate.

A police officer attached with the station said the issue snowballed into a legal tangle due to the domestic issues between the boy's parents. "They at times used to have fight on various issues. The woman thought she could teach him a lesson by lodging a complaint. But she didn't know things will go thus far.""The boy was beaten only once and there was no wound or anything. Sabu thought his son had been lax in the last days prior to the exams and hence this result," the police said.

The police said Sabu was a doting father and had even bought a two-wheeler for his son as a gift."He was overly enthusiastic about the academic performance of his son and that proved to be his undoing," the police added.

Wanted to teach hubby a lesson

Thiruvananthapuram: A police officer attached with the station said the issue snowballed into a legal tangle due to the domestic issues between the boy’s parents. “They at times used to have fight on various issues. The woman thought she could teach him a lesson by lodging a complaint. But she didn’t know things will go thus far.”