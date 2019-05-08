Home States Kerala

Mahatma Gandhi University to introduce revised syllabus for PG courses

The authorities said the objective of the revision was to include innovative content, which is aimed at ensuring better job opportunities for students.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: As part of ensuring quality of the education, Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) will introduce its revised syllabus for all postgraduate courses from the upcoming academic year onward. According to MGU authorities, the syllabus of as many as 90 courses has been reworked under the direct supervision of 14 board of studies units and 35 expert committees.

As part of the initiative, 48 workshops were held. The initiative was completed under a committee led by the MGU syndicate member V S Praveen Kumar. Apart from a total of 1,650 teachers and subject experts, researchers and PG students were also allowed to participate in the workshops.

The workshop, which extended from three to five days, commenced in December 2018 and got over by February 2019.

Except for the MPEd, MSW and MBA programmes, all other PG courses will have a total of 80 credits with each semester encompassing 16-25 credits. Each course will get a credit from 1 to 5. The internal-external proportion of marks is fixed at 1:3 while valuation will be carried out using direct grading system.
The new system envisages upgradation to a seven-point scale for grading as against the current five-point scale. Under this, the gross point averages (GPA), Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) and Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) will be changed to a new system under which points up to 1.99 will be regarded as D grade, 2.00 to 2.49 as C grade, 2.50 to 2.99 as C plus, 3.00 to 3.49 as B grade, 3.50-3.99 B Plus, 4.00 to 4.49 A grade and 4.50 to 5.00 as A Plus grade.

Students should secure a minimum of C grade and 75 per cent attendance to successfully complete a course. Elective courses for each programme will be allotted in groups. While an elective group comprises three courses, each programme includes between two to four groups as elective groups.

Affiliated colleges can select elective groups based on the interests of students and academic convenience. The courses in elective groups can be included either in third or fourth semesters or in the fourth semester only.

First time since 2012

The syllabus of the PG courses under choice-based credit semester system (CBCSS) has been revised for the first time since 2012

A six-member academic team has been formed to carry out the course mapping of the revised syllabuses.

