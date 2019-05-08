Home States Kerala

Miffed by ban on tusker, jumbo owners to boycott Thrissur Pooram

A meeting of the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation has decided not to lease out elephants for any festivities from Saturday, a day before the official start of the 36-hour-long Thrissur Pooram.

The Thrissur Pooram had its origin in 1798 through a royal edict of'Raja Rama Varma, popularly known as Shakthan Thampuran, a powerful ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Cochin. The edict entrusted two local temples ' Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady ' as the main sponsors to conduct the 'pooram' on the grounds of the Vadakkunnathan temple in the heart of Thrissur city. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Irked by a ban on the jumbo Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran from Thrissur Pooram, the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation has decided to withdraw all elephants from the festival, leaving it in a state of uncertainty. 

A meeting of the federation held in Thrissur has decided not to lease out elephants for any festivities from Saturday, a day before the official start of the 36-hour-long Thrissur Pooram.   

The meeting registered a protest against the stance of the Forest Department, saying it unilaterally backed out from the decisions taken at a meeting held in the presence of the agriculture minister V S Sunilkumar, forest minister K Raju and MLA K B Ganeshkumar in the first week of April. 

The meeting also demanded the withdrawal of the ban imposed on Thechikottukavu Ramachandran.

The federation's general secretary P Sasikumar said there is a concerted move to phase out elephant parades in the festival programmes of temples, churches and mosques in the name of enforcing registration for the elephants. 

Mangalamkunnu Parameswaran, P S Jayagopal, Rajesh Pallattu, Balachandramenon, P S Raveendrannair, Chirakkal Madhu and K Mahesh were among the other office bearers who took part in the meeting.

Commenting on the development, agriculture minister V S Sunilkumar said the jumbo owners' decision was very unfortunate.

