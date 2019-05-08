Home States Kerala

New pension scheme in SBI has no legal effect rules Kerala High Court

The association also sought a directive to the SBI to admit the employees, who were recruited on or after August 1, 2010, into the existing pension scheme.

Published: 08th May 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

SBI

SBI (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that the New Pension Scheme (NPS) made applicable to recruits who joined State Bank of India on or after August 1, 2010, has no legal effect.

The court issued the order while disposing of the petition filed by State Banks’ Staff Union (Kerala Circle) challenging the introduction of the Defined Contributory Pension Scheme. The association also sought a directive to the SBI to admit the employees, who were recruited on or after August 1, 2010, into the existing pension scheme.

According to the petitioners, the State Bank of India Act, 1955 does not empower the Central Board of the State Bank of India (SBI) to amend the pension rules without due process of law that too with retrospective effect and further that an amendment can be brought in only in terms of the various provisions under Section 50 of the Act.

‘UNION STAND VINDICATED’

A Raghavan, general secretary, State Banks’ Staff Union (Kerala circle), in a statement, said the stand of the union is vindicated through the court judgment. “The pronouncement of the judiciary gives all of us a great relief as the union has spearheaded the case and followed it up in the best interest of protecting and preserving the hard-earned rights of the workmen.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NPS State Bank of India
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Chandan Kumar Chaudhary
    All Public sector banks must bring old pension scheme n scrap NPS
    3 months ago reply

  • V RAGHU
    New pension scheme in SBI has no legal effect rules Kerala High Court The association also sought a directive to the SBI to admit the employees
    3 months ago reply
Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp