P C George’s Kerala Janapaksham disbanded; new party Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) formed

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Janapaksham party, constituted under the aegis of P C George MLA, has been disbanded as per the decision of its state committee meeting held here on Tuesday. Instead, a new political party, Kerala Janapaksham (secular) has been formed.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Janapaksham chairman George said the decision was taken to work in compliance with the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI). “Kerala Janapaksham was constituted under Societies Registration Act, which is now turning into a political party. The entire functionaries should resign and a new administrative body has to be formed as part of the process,” he said.

In continuation of the process, entire committees under the organisation were dissolved as well. The new committees, right from Assembly constituency to state level, will be elected in June. Meanwhile ad hoc committees at State and district level have been formed. Shaun George, son of P C George is the new acting chairman of the party. P C George is the patron of the new party. Meanwhile, Shaun said chairman post is a temporary arrangement to complete the registration of the new party.

“A lot of process has to be completed before registering with the Election Commission.I am named as the chairman to take care of the registration process only, and a new chairman will be elected in the organisational elections later,” Shaun said.