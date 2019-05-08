Rs 1.5 lakh raised for DYFI activist battling for life

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: In a gesture that warms the cockles of the heart, a unit of the Muslim Youth League raised Rs 1.5 lakh for the treatment of a DYFI activist battling for life, after he met with a road accident.

Prakash, a CPM youth wing activist, met with an accident a month ago at Cherkala when a car rammed into his motorcycle. Since then, he’s been admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru and has gone under the knife thrice already.

“We decided to do our bit the very next day of the accident because we knew Prakash’s injuries were very serious,” said Ubaid, a member of MYL’s unit in Allama Nagar near Cherkala.

Youth League activists Sameer and Samad said they even suspended electioneering to raise money for Prakash. “We dug into our pockets and also met a few businessmen,” said Samad. Their gesture comes at a time when both the CPM and Congress workers are on a rampage destroying properties in Kalliyot near Periya.