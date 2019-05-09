Home States Kerala

Cops to tackle unprecedented security challenges for Thrissur Pooram

The temple committees have been asked to ensure the identity of volunteers before issuing entry passes.

Published: 09th May 2019 02:08 PM

Image of Thrissur Pooram used for representational purpose (Facebook Photo)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: The City police are all set to tackle unprecedented security challenges for Thrissur Pooram scheduled to be held on May 13-14. As the cultural capital gets into festive mood after pooram’s flag hoisting ceremony, the cops are busy chalking out surveillance and security plans.

From the day of sample fireworks till the conclusion, the city will host several lakh visitors including foreigners. Led by Thrissur Range IG Balram Kumar Upadhyay, the police will make use of modern technology and all other resources at their disposal to tackle the threats. 

City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra G H said, “Approximately 3,500 personnel will be deployed on duty and restrictions will be imposed on public participation in the festival. Though the final plan on security and surveillance is being readied, its emphasis will be on public safety and the pooram’s smooth conduct.”

Sources said CCTV cameras will be installed in every nook and corner, with the city’s  six km perimeter coming under tight surveillance.  Drone cameras too will be used for enhanced surveillance, though, they cannot be used at the festival ground where elephants are paraded. The state-of-the-art coastal telescope will enable the police to keep tighter vigil of even those areas located some distance away as well as the building tops.

People will have to pass through metal detectors before entering the temples. The temple committees have been asked to ensure the identity of volunteers before issuing entry passes.

Thrissur Pooram Kerala Police

