‘Focus Point’ to help applicants select higher secondary courses

Using services of Focus Points, students can give the name of the desired schools as the first option and subsequent options in the first allotment itself.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Students who are gearing up for admission to the state higher secondary courses need not be confused by the complicated subject-school combinations on offer. Beginning Thursday, a helpline called ‘Focus Point’ will be functional in all 77 taluks of the state till May 16 which will offer students help to choose the right options through the single-window admission process.

The facility is being operated by the Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell under the Higher Secondary Directorate. On the inaugural day of Focus Point on Thursday, an awareness class on points to be remembered while submitting applications through single-window process will be held. A session focusing exclusively on opportunities for higher studies that each subject combination offers will also be conducted at all the Focus Points.

The services of specially trained teachers will be provided to guide students on selecting the right school that offer the desired subject combination. The avenues for higher education and job opportunities offered by each course will also be explained in detail.

Using services of Focus Points, students can give the name of the desired schools as the first option and subsequent options in the first allotment itself. Those students who do not get admission as per their first option can take temporary admission in the school allotted and then retain the desired school as a higher option.

For details on Focus Point near you, contact: 9497347434.

