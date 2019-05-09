Kerala Governor petitioned against govt stance on terror

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation of state BJP leaders have petitioned Governor P Sathasivam against the state government’s soft approach towards terror outfits in Kerala and requested him to call for an explanation from the CPM-led government.

The petition mentioned that in an order dated 25 July, 2018, Kasaragod district special branch had mentioned that people were being smuggled to Yemen and that major changes brought by the Union government in the Passport Act regarding travel to Yemen was not properly communicated to the general public.

The delegation in its petition said the state government did not take the suggestions seriously. Even after Keralites were arrested following the Sri Lankan blasts, the state government has taken a soft approach towards terror, the petition says.

The memorandum also said the state is turning into a major hub of terror activities owing to the failure of the state government.