Mother, stepfather, friend held for raping minor girl in Kerala's Idukki

The police under the leadership of Idukki Circle Inspector arrested the culprits on Wednesday based on the complaint filed by the child’s grandmother with the Child Welfare Committee.

IDUKKI: The Idukki police on Wednesday arrested a woman, her husband and a friend for raping a minor girl. The accused are Mathew, 49, of Ilamthuruthiyil house, Kanayannur, Ernakulam, and Vishnu, 27, a native of Meenachil in Kottayam.

One of the accused is the child’s stepfather. The girl, who is 10 years old, was been taken care of by her mother, who is a home nurse, after her father left them several years ago. The woman has been making ends meet with the money she gets from working as a maid. She used to take the child to the workplaces.

The police under the leadership of Idukki Circle Inspector arrested the culprits on Wednesday based on the complaint filed by the child’s grandmother with the Child Welfare Committee. After presenting the accused at the court, they were remanded on Wednesday.

