Another bomb attack on League office

KANNUR: The Muslim League office at Bakkalam came under bomb attack for the second time after the elections, on Wednesday night. The shutter, stairs and roof tiles of the office were damaged in the attack.

The estimated loss comes to around RS 1 lakh, said Samad Kadamberi, a Muslim League leader. It was around midnight that people nearby heard the sound of an explosion from the office. Though League workers and local people rushed to the spot, they couldn’t see anything as the place was filled with smoke. Earlier bombs were hurled at the same office on April 25 immediately after the polling, League activists said.