Boy commits suicide, dissatisfaction over results suspected 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 16-year-old boy committed suicide at Anad near Nedumangad on Thursday. Though the police said they are yet to find out the motive behind the act, sources said the boy was mentally bogged down due to his jaded performance in the SSLC examination and that might have prompted him to take the ultimate step.

The boy had passed the examination with two A+ grades, but he was not happy with the result. The deceased has been identified as Adithyanarayanan. His mother spotted him hanging from the ceiling of the room. With the help of neighbours, she brought him down and took him to the Nedumangad Government Hospital. However, his life could not be saved.