Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Holland visit to aid Kerala's heritage projects

A few months ago, a team from Muziris Heritage Project visited Holland to know about their heritage conservation projects.

Published: 10th May 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s ongoing visit to the Netherlands will immensely help the heritage projects in Kerala as the Dutch National Archives houses substantial documents on the state’s heritage.

The Netherlands government is already cooperating with Kerala in developing Unesco-backed Spice Route project which traces the state’s trade links with 33 countries.

A few months ago, a team from Muziris Heritage Project visited Holland to know about their heritage conservation projects.The Chief Minister’s visit to the Dutch National Archives is expected to bolster ties with the Netherlands, which in turn, will help in developing heritage sites in the state.

“The National Archives has 135 maps of Kerala belonging to 16th and 17th century. There is a 12-feet-long map in which even the coastal villages are marked. The Dutch authorities have agreed to hand over these to us. We will use them at the Muziris and Alappuzha Heritage sites,” said P M Noushad, Managing Director of Muziris Heritage project.

The Netherlands has expressed willingness to cooperate to develop Alappuzha and Muziris Heritage sites.
Dutch expertise in heritage conservation will help in setting up Port Museum in Alappuzha, which will have artefact from 33 countries.

Similarly, a team from the Netherlands also had submitted a report to the state government to manage the canals in Alappuzha city.The Netherland also had agreed for a knowledge exchange programme connecting researchers in Kerala with experts in Holland.

After the Chief Minister’s visit, a delegation for the Netherlands will arrive in Kerala, said a Tourism Department official. “The delegation will visit either Alappuzha or Muziris heritage sites. The delegation is likely to come in June or July,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan heritage projects Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp