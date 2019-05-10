CPI will win three seats, says party state executive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hype over the BJP win in some seats could have led to minority consolidation at some places and some of which could have been in favour of the UDF, observed the CPI.

The party state executive which met here on Thursday assessed the CPI’s electoral prospects and is of the view the party has winning possibility in three constituencies - Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Mavelikkara.

The CPI observed there was a united campaign by the Left front in all the four constituencies where it contested. “In some places due to the presence of BJP candidates and the hype over the same, there could have been some minority consolidation. The UDF might have got its advantage also. Also, there was an attempt by the saffron party to create communal polarisation in the name of Sabarimala. However, the Left front was able to overcome these challenges,” sources said. The CPI executive is of the view despite the hype about the BJP over the Sabarimala issue, the saffron party will not open an account in the state.

The party is hopeful of winning back the Thiruvananthapuram seat. “The CPI has a strong base here and about 3 lakh sure votes here. We are sure of an upper hand in three Assembly segments - Parassala, Neyyattinkara and Kazhakkoottam,” said a senior leader.