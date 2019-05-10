Divorce petition can be filed thru power of attorney: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has held that a petition seeking divorce on the grounds of adultery and cruelty cannot be dismissed just because it was filed by the power of attorney holder.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Mohanan of Ottappalam, who challenged the Palakkad family court’s dismissal of his divorce plea. The petitioner, who now resides in Dubai, had approached the family court through a power attorney holder.While quashing the order of the family court, the HC observed that this was not a case where the divorce was sought on mutual consent.