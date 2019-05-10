Girl who attempted suicide after failing to clear Plus-II exam dies

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A girl who allegedly attempted suicide by setting herself on fire after she failed in the Plus-II examination, succumbed to burns at the Kozhikode Government Medical College here on Thursday.

Sreethu, daughter of Unnikrishnan of Vaidyarangadi was hospitalised on Wednesday afternoon. The girl had attempted suicide by pouring kerosene and setting herself on fire at her mother’s residence at Pallikkal Bazaar in Malappuram. She had suffered third-degree burns in the incident.

The girl breathed her last around 4.30pm on Thursday. The police have registered a case of unnatural death. She was a student of Professor’s College, Kohinoor, Malappuram.

Helpline no.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the IMA helpline at 0484-7117172, which is available 24x7.