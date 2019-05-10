Impersonation: Principal, two teachers suspended

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A higher secondary school teacher, who allegedly wrote the Plus-II examination on behalf of two students, along with the examination deputy chief and examination chief superintendent, have been suspended from service pending inquiry. According to sources in the Higher Secondary Directorate, Nishad V Muhammad, a teacher at Neeleswaram Government Higher Secondary School in Mukkam here, allegedly wrote the English paper on behalf of the students.

P K Faisal of Chennamangalur Government Higher Secondary School, who was the examination deputy chief, and K Razia, principal of Neeleswaram Government Higher Secondary School, who was the examination chief superintendent, have also been suspended. It was during the evaluation of answer scripts that the malpractice came to light. After discrepancy was found in the handwriting,other answer scripts of the two students were also examined and a case of impersonation was detected.