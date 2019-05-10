Home States Kerala

Infant recuperating at Lisie Hospital

The one-day-old baby with a serious cardiac disease brought from Malappuram to Lisie Hospital as per the direction of Health Minister K K Shailaja is under treatment.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The one-day-old baby with a serious cardiac disease brought from Malappuram to Lisie Hospital as per the direction of Health Minister K K Shailaja is under treatment. According to the hospital authorities, the doctors successfully completed the first phase of treatment to improve the oxygen level in the blood.

The doctors’ team is led by Dr Edwin Francis, head of Paediatric Cardiology Department, and Dr Thomas Mathew, Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon. According to hospital authorities, the next 48 hours are crucial for the infant. It was the timely intervention of the Health Minister which helped save the life of the baby.

