Lens on CPM leaders, Kerala Police Association higher-ups

Sources said KPA office-bearers were in touch with a few CPM leaders requesting their support in limiting the probe to a few.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The role of a few CPM leaders and their alleged nexus with office-bearers of Kerala Police Association (KPA) in rigging police postal votes will be thoroughly probed after intelligence inputs revealed there is a concerted effort to put the entire blame on a couple of policemen and help the real culprits go scot-free.

State police chief Loknath Behera told ‘Express’  the role of persons outside the department in conspiring and abetting the crime will be looked into and they will indeed be brought to justice.

“We have launched a Crime Branch probe and whoever has indulged in the crime directly or indirectly will be caught. We suggested to the Election Commission that we will undertake a fully-fledged state-wide inquiry to find out all those involved in it. We will not protect anybody,” Behera said, adding,  they will submit a detailed report by May 15.

Sources said KPA office-bearers were in touch with a few CPM leaders requesting their support in limiting the probe to a few. “The probe will be closed after limiting it to the role of a few policemen, who are just normal members of KPA. It’s a fact that the policemen, who have been identified in the scam, acted as per the direction of the higher ups,” sources said.

