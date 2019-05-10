Home States Kerala

Parading the tusker at Pooram: Government to seek legal opinion, decision today

Ministers Kadakampally Surendran (Devaswom) and V S Sunilkumar (Agriculture) led the meeting, with  K B Ganesh Kumar MLA representing the elephant owners’ body.

Published: 10th May 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to seek legal opinion on the issue of parading the majestic but mischievous tusker Thechikottukavu Ramachandran at Thrissur Pooram, leaving the festival enthusiasts waiting. A final decision is expected on Friday.

The move came after the government held a ministerial-level meeting with the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation here on Thursday. The owners had said on Tuesday that they would not lease out jumbos for Pooram and all other festivals from Saturday if 54-year-old Ramachandran is not allowed to push open the south gate (famous Thekkottirakkam) of Vadakkumnathan Temple on May 13.

Ministers Kadakampally Surendran (Devaswom) and V S Sunilkumar (Agriculture) led the meeting, with  K B Ganesh Kumar MLA representing the elephant owners’ body.

Surendran said: “We’re determined to make this year’s Pooram better than the previous ones. Discussions were made with an open mind to ensure it.”

“We’ll know more once we get the legal advice. There’s also the court order to wait for. The association has also raised the general issues they’re facing because of the new policies of the Forest Department in elephant rearing and criteria for their participation in processions and festivals. However, these are things that can’t be discussed in one day and don’t concern Pooram. So we’ve assured them that once the Chief Minister gets back (after European tour), a discussion will be held on the same in his presence,” said Surendran. He also said it is the monitoring committee, with the collector as head, who holds sway in this matter.

Sunil Kumar, who ruled out parading Ramachandran extensively during Pooram, said: “We’re expecting a positive decision from the owners. We’ve requested them to withdraw the decision to not give elephants for festivals and processions. In the case of Pooram, our concern is to ensure that the festival is conducted without much ado.”

Vulnerable elephants to be kept out

The Thrissur Collector refused to comment on lifting the ban the  tusker, saying the matter is under court’s consideration
She said the jumbos on musth period and vulnerable to loud noises would be prohibited from entering the city from May 11-14

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
elephants temple festivals Kerala Elephant Owners Federation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp