Samples of explosives to be taken before display

With only a day left for the sample fireworks, Thrissur District Collector T V Anupama said the samples of explosives would be taken for chemical analysis before the fireworks display as per norms.

Published: 10th May 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

T V Anupama

By Express News Service

“It is a regular process and the samples will be sent to the Kakkanad Laboratory for chemical analysis. A sample is already taken while the process will continue,” she said, adding that each magazine (godown) of the devaswoms would be allowed to store 2,000 kg of firecrackers. Measures have been taken for the safe transport of explosives from magazines to the spot where the fireworks display takes place.

Anupama said the public would be instructed to keep the 100-metre distance from the spot where fireworks display happens so that arrangements would be made to restrict entry to the Swaraj Round in some places. As per the district administration, for sample fireworks time Thiruvambady has been allotted the time frame of 7 pm to 8.30 pm while Paramekkavu was allotted 7 pm to 9 pm. For the major fireworks display on May 14, Paramekkavu will burst the firecrackers from 3 am to 6 am while Thiruvambady will burst them from 3 am to 5.30 am. 

Collector refuses to comment on Ramachandran

Thrissur: Refusing to comment on lifting the ban on Thechikottukavu Ramachandran and the consequent protests from Elephant Owners’ Federation, District Collector T V Anupama said it was a matter under consideration in the HC and she could not make a comment about it. Meanwhile, she said jumbos that were on musth period and vulnerable to loud noises would be prohibited from entering the city from May 11 to 14, during the pooram days. “It is not a ban specifically for an elephant, rather an official order issued every year. The Devaswoms are instructed to select the jumbos for parading following this order and the forest officials are instructed to examine the jumbos,” she said. 

