Home States Kerala

After exam malpractice comes to fore in Kerala school, authorities plug loopholes

Teachers of the same school, except the Principal, will not be deployed for exam duty from now on.

Published: 11th May 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Officials of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education reading out the order suspending the teacher and principal, who were allegedly involved in exam malpractice, at Neeleswaram Government HSS, Mukkam in Kozhikode on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After the shocking incident of a teacher impersonating students in the Class XII examination came to light, the Higher Secondary Directorate has rolled out measures to curb such malpractices. From now on, no teacher from the same school, except the Principal, will be deployed for examination duty.

S S Vivekanandan, Joint Director (Examinations) Higher Secondary Directorate, told 'Express' the new norm will be implemented from the next exam season. "The chances of influencing teachers from other schools for carrying out exam-related malpractices are very remote. In the instance of the school in Kozhikode, the malpractice occurred as the teacher happened to be from the same school," he said.

In some schools, the principals - who are designated as chief superintendent of examination - request the Directorate to retain a teacher from the same school for exam duty citing lack of clerical staff. The teachers thus deployed are designated as additional deputy chief of examination.

In the case of Neeleswaram Government HSS at Mukkam in Kozhikode, the principal was suspended as it was reportedly on her request that the teacher of the same school was deployed. The teacher then went on to allegedly impersonate two students for the Plus Two English examination.

A preliminary inquiry also found that the same teacher made corrections in as many as 32 answer-scripts of the Plus One examination as well. Taking swift action, the Directorate suspended the teacher-principal duo as well as another teacher from a nearby school who was the deputy chief of examination.

An internal inquiry is currently underway and authorities are also considering lodging of a criminal case against the accused teachers. 

Credibility eroded?
Meanwhile, authorities have denied the charge that the incident has eroded the credibility of the Higher Secondary examinations. "It was during the evaluation process that the malpractice came to the fore. This means even if malpractice is carried out, it will be detected through our foolproof evaluation process," Vivekanandan said.

The timely detection of the malpractice and stern action against the teachers involved will not only send out a stern warning to others but will also help sustain the credibility of the examination process, he added. "From next year onwards, we will also make the evaluation process stricter. With these two reforms in place, we hope such unhealthy trends can be curbed, he added.

School in Shock
Meanwhile 'Express' spoke to teachers at Neeleswaram GHSS at Mukkam where the alleged malpractice took place. Most of the teachers of the school, who were on exam duty in other schools, came to know about the incident only on Friday through media reports.

"It is a serious issue. But we are glad parents and the local community still have faith in us. The reputation of the school has come under a cloud. But the teachers and students here shouldn't suffer because of the actions of one individual," said a Higher Secondary teacher of the school on condition of anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
exam malpractise Higher School Directorate teacher impersonating Neeleswaram Government HSS Kerala school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp