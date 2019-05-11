After exam malpractice comes to fore in Kerala school, authorities plug loopholes

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After the shocking incident of a teacher impersonating students in the Class XII examination came to light, the Higher Secondary Directorate has rolled out measures to curb such malpractices. From now on, no teacher from the same school, except the Principal, will be deployed for examination duty.

S S Vivekanandan, Joint Director (Examinations) Higher Secondary Directorate, told 'Express' the new norm will be implemented from the next exam season. "The chances of influencing teachers from other schools for carrying out exam-related malpractices are very remote. In the instance of the school in Kozhikode, the malpractice occurred as the teacher happened to be from the same school," he said.

In some schools, the principals - who are designated as chief superintendent of examination - request the Directorate to retain a teacher from the same school for exam duty citing lack of clerical staff. The teachers thus deployed are designated as additional deputy chief of examination.

In the case of Neeleswaram Government HSS at Mukkam in Kozhikode, the principal was suspended as it was reportedly on her request that the teacher of the same school was deployed. The teacher then went on to allegedly impersonate two students for the Plus Two English examination.

A preliminary inquiry also found that the same teacher made corrections in as many as 32 answer-scripts of the Plus One examination as well. Taking swift action, the Directorate suspended the teacher-principal duo as well as another teacher from a nearby school who was the deputy chief of examination.

An internal inquiry is currently underway and authorities are also considering lodging of a criminal case against the accused teachers.

Credibility eroded?

Meanwhile, authorities have denied the charge that the incident has eroded the credibility of the Higher Secondary examinations. "It was during the evaluation process that the malpractice came to the fore. This means even if malpractice is carried out, it will be detected through our foolproof evaluation process," Vivekanandan said.

The timely detection of the malpractice and stern action against the teachers involved will not only send out a stern warning to others but will also help sustain the credibility of the examination process, he added. "From next year onwards, we will also make the evaluation process stricter. With these two reforms in place, we hope such unhealthy trends can be curbed, he added.

School in Shock

Meanwhile 'Express' spoke to teachers at Neeleswaram GHSS at Mukkam where the alleged malpractice took place. Most of the teachers of the school, who were on exam duty in other schools, came to know about the incident only on Friday through media reports.

"It is a serious issue. But we are glad parents and the local community still have faith in us. The reputation of the school has come under a cloud. But the teachers and students here shouldn't suffer because of the actions of one individual," said a Higher Secondary teacher of the school on condition of anonymity.