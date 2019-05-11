Kerala CEO Teeka Ram Meena warns of action on specific complaints

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena has said strict action will be taken against fraudulent deletion of names from voters’ list.

He was responding to AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy’s allegation that 10 lakh names were deleted from the list at the behest of the LDF Government.

“We welcome specific complaints in this regard. If complaints of deletion based on political reasons are found genuine, stern action will be taken against the booth-level officer concerned,” he said.

Meena said the voters had seven months, infinitely more time than the previous polls, to ensure that their names figured in the list.

He also accused political parties for failing to join the process.