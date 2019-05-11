Home States Kerala

IS modules met in two busy areas in Kochi, conspired to carry out jihadi operations in Kerala

Interrogation of Palakkad native reveals members of the modules conspired to carry out jihadi operations in state.

Published: 11th May 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

ISIS

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified two busy areas in Kochi where the Islamic State (IS) module met and conspired to carry out jihadi operations in Kerala. The NIA on Friday produced Palakkad native Riyas Aboobacker before the NIA Court after interrogating him in custody for five days.

It was on April 28 the agency carried out searches at Palakkad and Kasaragod after receiving information about a four-member module having links with IS operatives from Kerala who migrated to Afghanistan and Syria. Later, the NIA arrested Riyas Aboobacker who was prepared by his handlers to conduct suicide attacks in Kerala. Though the NIA interrogated two men from Kasaragod and a Kollam native - the other members of the module - their arrest was not recorded.

“During the custodial interrogation of Riyas, information from Facebook and Gmail accounts has been extracted. Two conspiracy places were identified and necessary information was collected. They held two meetings at two busy places in Kochi for furthering IS operations in Kerala,” sources said.

The NIA will also interrogate Riyas Aboobacker again based on digital evidence collected from his mobile phone. “The mirror image of one of the mobile phones of the accused has been obtained. The preliminary analysis of the mirror image reveals information about his links with IS operatives. After completing the full analysis of the mirror image, we would seek his custody for interrogation again. It would help us to receive information about the involvement of other module members and operations they planned,” an officer said. The NIA has decided not to record the arrest of three other members of the module. One of the members recently came from Qatar and appeared before the NIA for interrogation.

“We could not obtain substantial evidence to arrest them. Two of them would be turned witnesses in the case. The decision on proceeding further against one accused would be taken on the basis of evidence received as part of the probe,” an officer said.

Remanded till May 28

Riyas Aboobacker was later shifted to Ernakulam Sub-Jail after being remanded till May 28. He has filed a bail petition which will be considered on May 16

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Kochi is kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp