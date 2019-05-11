Home States Kerala

Second International Children’s Film Festival gets under way

The film festival is being organised by Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.

Published: 11th May 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Films should bring out the best in people. While it is important that children too understand negative and violent facets of a character, it is important that they learn the right lessons while growing up and fests like these, which focus on movies for children, will help in this front,” said minister for Health and Social Welfare K K Shailaja, who was speaking at the inaugural event of the 2nd International Film Festival here on Friday.

The film festival is being organised by Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.“Even though it is a means of entertainment, it should be ensured that no sort of violent values settle in the minds of kids,” Shailaja said.

Film Festival

