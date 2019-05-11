Home States Kerala

When Thechikottukavu Ramachandran treads, law takes a bow in Thrissur Pooram

If one believes the law will take its course in Thrissur, you are wrong, especially if it is the Thrissur Pooram.

Published: 11th May 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Thrissur Pooram

Elephants lined up in Thrissur

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THRISSUR: If one believes the law will take its course in Thrissur, you are wrong, especially if it is the Thrissur Pooram. When it involves the pooram, the law will never take its course here and Thrissurites once again proved it, no matter whether it is Right or Left at the helm.

The Advocate General (AG)’s legal opinion, which gave the nod to Thrissur Collector to let celebrity elephant Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran participate in the pooram with riders, is a violation of all the existing rules and Supreme Court guidelines on captive elephants.

According to Animal Welfare Board member M N Jayachandran, the Kerala Captive Elephant (Management & Maintenance) Rules are pretty clear that no sick or blind elephant should be paraded in festivals. The Rule also states that elephant parade should be avoided between 11am-3 pm. If the elephants are paraded between 11 am-3 pm, they should be allowed to stand on wet gunny bags. Further, the chief wildlife warden recently issued an order, banning parading of elephants from 10 am-4 pm, in view of the intense summer heat in the state. All these clauses will be violated if the elephant is allowed to participate in the opening procession of Thrissur Pooram. Also, the direction does not comply with the Wildlife Protection Act and various SC guidelines on captive elephants, he said.  

So this is not a matter of rules and laws. And this is not the first time the state government has given in to veiled threats and persuasion from the Devaswom and other bodies. 

When the Kerala Captive Elephant (Management & Maintenance), Rules were amended in 2012, and as the Puttingal firework tragedy tightened the noose around the firework displays in the state in 2016, Thrissurites secured last-minute permission through lobbying and threats.  When the High Court banned the high-decibel fireworks between dusk and dawn in 2016, the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, the main participants of Thrissur Pooram, have openly threatened to limit the celebrations to rituals if they are forced to implement the court’s order.

Once again when Thechikottukavu Ramachandran is getting ready to participate in the ceremonious opening of Vadakkunatha temple’s southern entrance, it is the gentle persuasion, lobbying and veiled threats of the Devaswoms and various bodies which have finally yielded results. Heritage Animal Task Force general secretary V K Venkitachalam said the government decision and the AG’s advice will not stand legal scrutiny. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thrissur Pooram Elephant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp