Election Commission holds meeting with CEO Teeka Ram Meena

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Election Commission officials on Saturday held a meeting with the state Chief Electoral Officer via video conference regarding the arrangements on the counting of votes.

The Commission undertook an assessment of the counting stations, counting process and security on the day.

A detailed discussion was held on the counting of postal ballot and service ballot. Election Commission officials will reach the state on May 15 to provide training to returning officers and assistant returning officers. It has also decided to have a model vote counting centre in Thiruvananthapuram.