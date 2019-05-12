Former journalist and faculty at Asian College of Journalism Bindu Bhaskar passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former journalist Bindu Bhaskar, who was battling cancer for over a year, passed away in Chennai on Saturday morning. She is the daughter of veteran journalist B R P Bhaskar and Rema B Bhaskar.

Bindu was a professor at the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. Her husband is Dr K S Balaji and they have a daughter Saveri Balaji. Born in 1964, Bindu completed her school education from New Delhi, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

She was also a student at Stella Maris College, Chennai. She worked as the FrontLine correspondent in Kerala in the early 1990s and also in Times of India, New Delhi and Economic Times, Bangalore.

She is also an author and has published a book on India’s democratic system - ‘My Vote Counts’. The cremation was held at the Besant Nagar Electrical Crematorium on Saturday afternoon.