Home States Kerala

Former journalist and faculty at Asian College of Journalism Bindu Bhaskar passes away

Former journalist Bindhu Bhaskar, who was battling cancer for over a year, passed away in Chennai on Saturday morning.

Published: 12th May 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former journalist Bindu Bhaskar.

Former journalist Bindu Bhaskar.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former journalist Bindu Bhaskar, who was battling cancer for over a year, passed away in Chennai on Saturday morning. She is the daughter of veteran journalist B R P Bhaskar and Rema B Bhaskar.

Bindu was a professor at the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. Her husband is Dr K S Balaji and they have a daughter Saveri Balaji. Born in 1964, Bindu completed her school education from New Delhi, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

She was also a student at Stella Maris College, Chennai. She worked as the FrontLine correspondent in Kerala in the early 1990s and also in Times of India, New Delhi and Economic Times, Bangalore. 

She is also an author and has published a book on India’s democratic system - ‘My Vote Counts’. The cremation was held at the Besant Nagar Electrical Crematorium on Saturday afternoon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B R P Bhaskar Bindu Bhaskar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp