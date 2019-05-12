Revenue Minister’s private secretary D Saju dead

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: D Saju, private secretary to Revenue Minister E Chandrashekharan, passed away at his residence on Saturday. He was 58.

Saju, who had heart ailments was recuperating at his residence after undergoing treatment. He, however, succumbed to a heart attack. He was serving as special secretary in the Law Department and was on deputation at the Revenue Minister’s office as private secretary. He was additional private secretary to Forest Minister Benoy Viswam in the previous Achuthanandan-led Left government.

He is survived by wife Anitha Saju( superintendent, Registration Department) and children S Aravind and S Ashwin. The funeral will be held at Shanthikavadam at 12 pm on Sunday.