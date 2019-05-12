Police look at the conspiracy angle in the Kochi gold heist case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the needle of suspicion in the gold heist which rocked Kochi on Friday points towards the role of an insider who may have informed the robbers about the arrival of 20 kg gold to the gold refining company at Edayar near Eloor on Thursday night, the police are probing the conspiracy angle.

According to the police officers, they will interrogate more people in this regard. The investigators were in the process of recording the statements of the employees of the two offices of the CGR Metal Alloys in the district on Saturday. The investigators recorded the statements of the occupants in the car. An investigation beyond the district also has begun.

The police have received CCTV footage of the assailants fleeing on their motorcycle, however, due to the lack of clarity they could not trace the registration number of the vehicle. Meanwhile, a special investigation team headed by Aluva ASP M J Sojan comprising DySP K A Vidhyadharan has taken over the probe of the case. The special team was constituted on Saturday.

The police officers are of the view the assailants were staying under the cover of the night and acted at the right time.