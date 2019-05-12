Home States Kerala

Police look at the conspiracy angle in the Kochi gold heist case

The police officers are of the view the assailants were staying under the cover of the night and acted at the right time. 

Published: 12th May 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the needle of suspicion in the gold heist which rocked Kochi on Friday points towards the role of an insider who may have informed the robbers about the arrival of 20 kg gold to the gold refining company at Edayar near Eloor on Thursday night, the police are probing the conspiracy angle. 

According to the police officers, they will interrogate more people in this regard. The investigators were in the process of recording the statements of the employees of the two offices of the CGR Metal Alloys in the district on Saturday. The investigators recorded the statements of the occupants in the car. An investigation beyond the district also has begun.

The police have received CCTV footage of the assailants fleeing on their motorcycle, however, due to the lack of clarity they could not trace the registration number of the vehicle. Meanwhile, a special investigation team headed by Aluva ASP M J Sojan comprising DySP K A Vidhyadharan has taken over the probe of the case. The special team was constituted on Saturday.

The police officers are of the view the assailants were staying under the cover of the night and acted at the right time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi gold heist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp