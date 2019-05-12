Stringent action against teachers and examiners, says Education Minister C Raveendranath

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stringent action will be taken against the teacher and examiners who are accused of writing exams on behalf of students in the higher secondary examinations at a school in Kozhikode district, Education Minister C Raveendranath told media.

“We can’t justify the malpractice. We may hand over the probe to the police if the departmental-level inquiry is not satisfactory. So far, I know of the involvement of only one teacher in the said malpractice. It is still not clear why he did this. The government has not exerted any pressure on schools or teachers to improve the pass percentage”, Raveendranath said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the issue may be handed over to the State Police Chief Loknath Behera in the coming days. On Thursday, the incident came to light that a teacher impersonated two students during the Plus-two English examination.

A preliminary inquiry also found that the teacher had corrected as many as 32 answer-scripts of Plus One examination as well. Taking swift action, the Directorate suspended the teacher-principal duo as well as another teacher from a nearby school who was the deputy chief of examination.