Home States Kerala

Stringent action against teachers and examiners, says Education Minister C Raveendranath

Meanwhile, sources said that the issue may be handed over to the State Police Chief Loknath Behera in the coming days.

Published: 12th May 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Education Minister

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stringent action will be taken against the teacher and examiners who are accused of writing exams on behalf of students in the higher secondary examinations at a school in Kozhikode district, Education Minister C Raveendranath told media.   

“We can’t justify the malpractice. We may hand over the probe to the police if the departmental-level inquiry is not satisfactory. So far, I know of the involvement of only one teacher in the said malpractice. It is still not clear why he did this. The government has not exerted any pressure on schools or teachers to improve the pass percentage”, Raveendranath said. 

Meanwhile, sources said that the issue may be handed over to the State Police Chief Loknath Behera in the coming days. On Thursday, the incident came to light that a teacher impersonated two students during the Plus-two English examination.

A preliminary inquiry also found that the teacher had corrected as many as 32 answer-scripts of Plus One examination as well. Taking swift action, the Directorate suspended the teacher-principal duo as well as another teacher from a nearby school who was the deputy chief of examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
C Raveendranath malpractice exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp