Alfa Ventures to sue CZMA, Maradu Municipality

The builder also promised it would construct and hand over new apartments of ‘similar dimension’ to all owners of Alfa Serene within a time frame.  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Under fire for ‘violating’ Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) rules, Alfa Serene, one of the five high-rise apartments complexes ordered by the Supreme Court to be demolished last week, has decided to initiate legal proceedings against Maradu Municipality and Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA) for ‘monetary losses and loss of reputation’. 

J Paul Raj, director, Alfa Ventures, in a four-page letter said they went ahead with the construction after receiving the required approvals from the local body adding that it has ‘resolved to seek legal opinion for initiating legal proceedings against Maradu Municipality, and CZMA for all monetary losses and loss of reputation.  

The builder also promised it would construct and hand over new apartments of ‘similar dimension’ to all owners of Alfa Serene within a time frame.  Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of five waterfront buildings housing more than 400 dwelling units in Kochi for violation of CRZ rules. Stating that CZMA approached the whole manner in an ‘irresponsible and highhanded manner’, the letter pointed out ‘Holiday Heritage’, one of the buildings sought to be demolished by CZMA, is not even constructed. Similarly, ‘Kayaloram Apartments’, another building which was also slotted for demolishing, does not have any ‘allegations of CRZ violation’. 

