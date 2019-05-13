Home States Kerala

‘Chamayam’ expo witnesses heavy footfall

The exhibits include  15 caparisons for elephants, the main ‘kolam’, ‘alavattam’ and ‘venchamaram’.

Published: 13th May 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

‘Chamayam pradarshanam’ of Thiruvambady temple

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The ‘chamayam pradarshanam’ - showcasing adornments of jumbos - being held here witnessed a heavy rush on the eve of the main pooram on Sunday. 
 Though the exhibition has been on for a month, it is an age-old tradition among people here to visit it on the eve of the main pooram. For them, this is an occasion to unwind - taking in the sights of the illuminated pooram panthal and the adornments on show.

Swaraj Round has three pooram panthals - at Manikantanal, Naduvilal and Naikkanal Junctions. When it comes to ‘chamayam’, it is the colourfully decorated and shimmering umbrellas and elephant adornments which steal the limelight.

The exhibits include  15 caparisons for elephants, the main ‘kolam’, ‘alavattam’ and ‘venchamaram’. Several visitos clicked selfies and snapped images while some others, especially children, took a closer look at the drawings and mirror work embellishing the umbrellas. Special umbrellas like those featuring image of ‘Lord Ayyappa’ were also showcased. 

Thiruvambady’s chamayam was exhibited at Kousathabham hall while Paramekkavu showcased theirs at Paramekkavu Agrasala near the temple. From the morning, a long line of people eager to visit the expo could be seen near the venue.

