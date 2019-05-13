Home States Kerala

Disaster Management Authority updates monsoon readiness plan

In the case of IRS, specific directions will be issued by the Disaster Management Department for constituting the same at the state, district and taluk levels. 

Published: 13th May 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds hovering above horizon in Kochi (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With barely a month before the monsoon, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has come out with an upgraded version of the ‘Monsoon Preparedness and Emergency Response Plan’. 

The plan streamlines the roles and responsibilities of around 29 departments, Central agencies, district disaster management authorities and the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) during monsoon and mandates the constitution of an Incident Response System (IRS) at the state, district and taluk levels. The plan is applicable for the South-west and North-east monsoons that stretch from June to December. 

“The previous plan had some anomalies. The main flaw was related to defining clear-cut roles and responsibilities of various departments. So, the revised version of the plan was chalked out,” said an officer with the SDMA. 

“The plan was approved by the SDMA state executive committee on May 6 and was later presented at a meeting held recently to assess the state’s monsoon preparedness. Representatives of 29 state departments and 12 security agencies attended the meet,” the officer said.

‘Not the final plan’
The officer said this was not the final version of the plan. “The SDMA-approved plan has been sent to the departments and agencies concerned and will only be finalised after incorporating their views. The final plan is expected to be released by this month end,” said the officer.

SDMA authorities said the plan’s upgraded version, which was approved by the state executive committee, included monsoon prognosis of multiple agencies, types of warnings from IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) during monsoon, possible disasters in Kerala during monsoon and roles of SEOC, Central agencies, DDMAs and the 29 departments. 

Sub-plan of disaster management handbook

It is learnt that the season-specific plan will be considered as a sub-plan of the Handbook on Disaster Management released in 2016 and will be updated every year after receiving the first, long-range monsoon forecast issued by IMD. 

In the case of IRS, specific directions will be issued by the Disaster Management Department for constituting the same at the state, district and taluk levels. 

The SDMA, while providing necessary training to officers notified under the IRS, will also have to direct the respective DDMAs to notify the IRS at the district and taluk levels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp