Highlighting the vitality of Vedic mutts in Thrissur

When Thiruvambady Bhagavathy, accompanied by five elephants, takes out the procession from Vadakke Brahmaswom Mutt here, it is a tribute to a living heritage that acts as the source of Vedic knowledge

By Gopika Varrier
THRISSUR: When Thiruvambady Bhagavathy, accompanied by five elephants, takes out the procession from Vadakke Brahmaswom Mutt here, it is a tribute to a living heritage that acts as the source of Vedic knowledge for many.

Acclaimed for the ‘Panchavadyam’ feast, ‘Madathil Varavu’, is one of the most favourite parts of Thrissur pooram. Like each aspect of the festival, Madathil Varavu also has importance in the history of pooram. “Earlier, the madham used to have three golden caparisons for elephants. When Thiruvambady asked it for pooram purposes, the then Swamiyar of the madham put forward a condition: a chance for ‘irakki ezhunnallikkal’ of Bhagavathy at the madham,” says Madhavankutty, secretary of Thiruvambady Devaswom. 

The temple authorities agreed to it and after ‘irakki ezhunnallikkal’, offering pooja at the madham, the Bhagavathy started her procession from Vadakke Brahmaswom Mutt, which later became ‘Madathil Varavu’ with a grant percussion ensemble. 
“Even after decades, the custom continues as it is as a tribute to the mutt, which acts as a Vedic school and pass on the lessons of traditional knowledge,” he said.

