Kannur: Now, postal vote denied to police at Bekal station

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KANNUR: State police chief Loknath Behera has asked the Crime Branch team, which is probing the postal ballot scam, to look into the allegation that 33 police officers attached to the Bekal station, were selectively denied postal votes.

The excluded officers belonged to Kasaragod, Uduma, Kanhangad and Thrikkarippur Assembly constituencies. Similar allegations of omission have come from Bedakam and Manjeshwaram stations.

In Kannur, a probe has been launched into the complaint that LDF workers had resorted to organised bogus voting in various polling booths in the district.