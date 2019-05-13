Now, students from outside Kerala can apply for MBBS in SFMC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facilitating students outside the state to apply for MBBS course in self-financing medical colleges (SFMC), the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations will open the online application platform on Monday.

The decision is in compliance with the Supreme Court order on Friday. The online submission of applications could be carried out till May 20.

At the same time, the CEE also added that the said time period could be used by those candidates who couldn’t apply for the professional degree courses to submit online applications for Bachelor of Architecture, medical and related courses (MBBS and BDS).

In addition to that candidate, who have already applied, could make use of the time frame to add architecture and/or medical and allied courses to their applications. Those candidates, who have already applied, could also upload supporting documents which are not uploaded or are inadequate during the time.