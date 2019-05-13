Home States Kerala

Now, students from outside Kerala can apply for MBBS in SFMC

Those candidates, who have already applied, could also upload supporting documents which are not uploaded or are inadequate during the time. 

Published: 13th May 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facilitating students outside the state to apply for MBBS course in self-financing medical colleges (SFMC), the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations will open the online application platform on Monday.

The decision is in compliance with the Supreme Court order on Friday. The online submission of applications could be carried out till May 20.

At the same time, the CEE also added that the said time period could be used by those candidates who couldn’t apply for the professional degree courses to submit online applications for Bachelor of Architecture, medical and related courses (MBBS and BDS).

In addition to that candidate, who have already applied, could make use of the time frame to add architecture and/or medical and allied courses to their applications. Those candidates, who have already applied, could also upload supporting documents which are not uploaded or are inadequate during the time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala MBBS SFMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp