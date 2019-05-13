Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan projects get Rs 897 crore grant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Government has sanctioned a grant of Rs 897 crore for the implementation of various activities under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA) projects in the state for the academic year 2019-20. The sanction has been given by the Project Approval Board (PAB) of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). Earlier, the state had submitted the project activities worth Rs 1,460 crore to the Centre for approval. In a statement, the SSA project officers said the state did receive a grant more than the one received last year. The report was submitted on Friday.

The Centre sanctioned more amount as the state has implemented the fund fully for the project. The state representatives have also shared the difficulties experienced by the state SSA officers last year due to the low fund dividend received for the project.

The PAB has also appreciated the efforts of the state in modernising the schools and making good interventions in the academic activities. Various projects proposed for implementation from the primary level to the higher secondary/vocational higher secondary level too have been okayed by the panel.

In the report, the SSA proposes easy learning methods at the higher secondary level also following their successful implementation at the primary level. Priority will be accorded for providing free textbooks, uniforms and other study materials. Besides, the report includes recommendations to resolve the national and state-level educational system’s shortcomings thrown up by the progress survey. Similarly, the easy learning methods of SSA, including ‘Malayalathilakkam’, ‘Hello English’ and ‘Sureeli Hindi’, for primary and high schools will be extended to the higher secondary level. The easy learning methods for mathematics and social science have been included in the draft project report which makes out a case for rebuilding schools damaged in the mid-August’s flood havoc.

Additionally, SSA Kerala has drawn up a master plan for the effective functioning of pre-school education. It is for the first time a government agency is considering the pre-school sector. The plan is being implemented in 420 schools in the state in the first phase as part of strengthening pre-school education.