Home States Kerala

Thrissur Pooram begins in Kerala

Thousands, including foreign tourists, have assembled at the cultural capital to immerse in the colour and chaos of the 36-hour-long colourful Pooram

Published: 13th May 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Thrissur Pooram used for representational purpose (Facebook Photo)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Showcasing the culture, tradition and ritualistic diversities of the Thrissur Pooram, the cultural extravaganza of Thrissur, billed as the ‘mother of all poorams’ in the state began in the city on Monday with deities of participating temples arriving in front of Lord Vadakkunathan temple for the annual ritual amid tight security and restrictions.

Thousands, including foreign tourists, have assembled at the cultural capital to immerse in the colour and chaos of the 36-hour-long colourful Pooram, which will culminate with a massive display of fireworks on Tuesday early morning and the farewell bidding ceremony (Upacharam Chollal) of two major deities of participating temples in the Pooram.

The festivities begin in the morning with the ceremonial entrance of “Kanimangalam Sastha” pooram through the southern goupuram at 7.30 am. This is followed by the arrival of other cherupoorams of Karamukku Bhagavathy, Neithakkaavu Bhagavathy, Lalur Bhagavathy, Panamukkampalli Sastha, Choorakkottukavu Durga, Ayyanthole Karthyayani and Chembukkavu Karthyayani temples.

Madathil Varavu, one among the most important events of the Thrissur Pooram, began by 11.30 and it will be followed by the famous Ilanjitthara melam by 2 pm under the tree of Ilanji at the temple which would see the participation of around 300 artists and percussion buffs swaying to the tunes of traditional percussion orchestra. The most colourful event Kudamattom, in which the people mounted on around 30 elephants will exchange the parasols of each elephant in a competitive spirit, will take place by 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, braving the scorching sun, thousands of Pooram revelers are flocking to the city to witness the rituals of the Pooram and the mighty jumbos. Since the festival was dragged into a controversy in connection with the parade of Theichikottukavu Ramachandran, the tallest elephant in the state, the participation in the Pooram is beyond expectations. In the wake of the terror strike in Sri Lanka and subsequent security alerts in Kerala, tight security is in place for this year's festival. Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi are the two major Devaswoms that conduct the festival on the grounds of the Vadakkunnathan Temple in the heart of Thrissur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lord Vadakkunathan temple Thrissur Pooram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp