Bomb explosions rock Korom, Karayil near Payyannur; probe launched

Two bomb explosions near the houses of BJP and RSS workers rocked Korom and Karayil near Payyannur early on Monday.

Published: 14th May 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Two bomb explosions near the houses of BJP and RSS workers rocked Korom and Karayil near Payyannur early on Monday. A tense situation prevailed at the area after the BJP alleged CPM cadre was behind the incidents.  

The first bomb exploded at around midnight on Sunday on the road in front of Panakkeel Balakrishnan’s house at Korom North. Balakrishnan is the former BJP mandalam general secretary. He said the attackers had left the scene before his family came out of the house. Police soon reached the spot and carried out a detailed search. They found parts of steel bomb from the spot. 

Just as police were searching the area, another explosion took place at Karayil around 2 am in front of the house of RSS district Karyavahak Karayil P Rajesh. RSS alleged a gang who came on bikes hurled the bomb at the house. 

“The CPM is unleashing violence fearing that they would receive a huge set back in this election. If the police go soft on CPM , the situation will only get worse,” said Rajesh. Police have registered cases in both the incidents and launched an investigation.

