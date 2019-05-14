Don’t fret, enough Plus One seats available: Kerala Edu Minister

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the CBSE declaring Class X results ahead of those of the SSLC Exam for the first time this year and students of the New Delhi-based board putting on an impressive show, those who have qualified for higher studies from government and aided schools are apprehensive of their chances of getting admission to the course of their choice.

Of the 4,34,729 students who appeared for the SSLC Exam, 4,26,513 have qualified for higher studies, with 37,334 securing A+.

“The number of students who appeared for SSLC this year is less compared to last year when 4,41,103 students took the examination,” said Education Minister C Raveendranath. He said though there are more A+ this year, compared to 2018 those scoring above 95 in the core subjects have dropped.

“So, there is no need to become apprehensive of getting admission. We have set in place arrangements to ensure all students who have qualified for higher studies get admission,” he said.

K J Harikumar, KSTA president, said there are several seats available. “Of course, with CBSE students seeking admission for Plus One, the students from the state board might not get the school of their choice,” he said.

“The problem of plenty exists. During the previous government’s tenure, the number of seats in Plus One was increased dramatically. The entire thing was done in an unscientific and thoughtless manner. This led to a crisis in the case of many schools, especially those in the vocational higher secondary(VHS) sector,” he said. Several schools offering some of the trades found it difficult to fill their seats last year, he said.

Harikumar said in such cases the entire batch is transferred to places where the number of students is comparatively high. “Many schools are facing this dilemma, especially in places like Ernakulam and Kottayam. The same can’t be said about Malappuram where the number of students becoming eligible for higher studies is increasing with each passing year,” he said.

He said, “the transfer of batches not only affects the school concerned but also impacts teachers and students,” he said.

Hence, from this year, a decision on increasing the number of seats will happen only if it is found to be absolutely necessary, he said. “The admission process has begun and the final picture will emerge only after the applications are processed,” Harikumar said.