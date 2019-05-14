Home States Kerala

For now, PJ Joseph gets KC(M) charge 

The circular also stated the post of chairman will be filled through an election.

Published: 14th May 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as internal squabbles intensify in the Kerala Congress (M) over electing its new chairman and parliamentary party leader following the demise of K M Mani, the leadership has issued a circular stating that working chairman P J Joseph has been given the charge of chairman.

The circular, dated May 9, was issued by general secretary Joy Abraham, who holds the organisational charges, as an obituary reference and to report about the meeting to be organised by the party state committee to commemorate Mani in Thiruvananthapuram on May 15. The circular also stated the post of chairman will be filled through an election.

Speaking to Express, Abraham said it is natural that the working chairman is given the charge of chairman.
“Party constitution clearly says that in the absence of the chairman, all his functions and powers will rest with the working chairman. At the same time, electing the next chairman is another process which will take place as scheduled,” he said.  

Seven out of 10 district presidents of Mani faction had met party deputy chairman C F Thomas and Joy Abraham on Sunday with a demand to nominate Jose K Mani as the new chairman, which further intensified the factional feud in the party when the party began informal talks on electing the party chairman and the parliamentary leader.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the UDF held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday didn’t discuss the ongoing crisis in the KC (M).

Commemoration meeting

Apart from the K M Mani commemoration meeting to be organised by the KC(M) state committee in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, KC(M) district committee and the people’s forum of Kottayam will organise a meeting to commemorate the late leader in Kottayam on May 20. 
AICC member Oommen Chandy will inaugurate the meeting to be held at the Mammen Mappilai Hall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Congress (M) PJ Joseph Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (File | PTI)
Sonia Gandhi elected leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party
Gallery
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
Indian cricketers sweat it out ahead of World Cup opener against South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp