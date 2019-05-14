For now, PJ Joseph gets KC(M) charge 

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as internal squabbles intensify in the Kerala Congress (M) over electing its new chairman and parliamentary party leader following the demise of K M Mani, the leadership has issued a circular stating that working chairman P J Joseph has been given the charge of chairman.

The circular, dated May 9, was issued by general secretary Joy Abraham, who holds the organisational charges, as an obituary reference and to report about the meeting to be organised by the party state committee to commemorate Mani in Thiruvananthapuram on May 15. The circular also stated the post of chairman will be filled through an election.

Speaking to Express, Abraham said it is natural that the working chairman is given the charge of chairman.

“Party constitution clearly says that in the absence of the chairman, all his functions and powers will rest with the working chairman. At the same time, electing the next chairman is another process which will take place as scheduled,” he said.

Seven out of 10 district presidents of Mani faction had met party deputy chairman C F Thomas and Joy Abraham on Sunday with a demand to nominate Jose K Mani as the new chairman, which further intensified the factional feud in the party when the party began informal talks on electing the party chairman and the parliamentary leader.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the UDF held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday didn’t discuss the ongoing crisis in the KC (M).

Commemoration meeting

Apart from the K M Mani commemoration meeting to be organised by the KC(M) state committee in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, KC(M) district committee and the people’s forum of Kottayam will organise a meeting to commemorate the late leader in Kottayam on May 20.

AICC member Oommen Chandy will inaugurate the meeting to be held at the Mammen Mappilai Hall.