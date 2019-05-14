HSE director seeks detailed probe from DGP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Monday approached the DGP seeking detailed investigation into the incident in which a teacher, principal and the examiner of a school in Kozhikode district got involved in malpractice during higher secondary examinations and to register a criminal case against the offenders.

HSE director P K Jayasree handed over a written complaint to state police chief Loknath Behera in this regard. The DGP has reportedly informed the District Police Chief of Kozhikode to take further steps.

Jayasree told Express the teachers’ act is a criminal offence.

“It is a serious issue. The action by the three teachers is not justifiable. Though we had suspended them, a criminal case should also be registered against them. So we submitted a complaint to the DGP. He assured prompt action,” she said.

Earlier, the state government had suspended the school principal-cum-chief superintendent of examination Raziya K, examination deputy chief Faizal P K and additional deputy chief Nishad V Muhammed based on a report by Jayasree. Nishad had written the English examination on behalf of two students each in Class XI and Class XII.

He also corrected the answer sheets of 32 students who had taken Class XI Computer Science examination.

The school principal and examination deputy chief helped them go ahead with the malpractice.

The incident came to light after the teachers who valued the answer sheets of the students became suspicious about the same handwriting in multiple answer sheets. The results of the two students have also been withheld following the incident.

Trio booked

Kozhikode: The Mukkam police on Monday booked K Rasiya, Nishad V Mohammed and P K Faisal for indulging in malpractice in the Higher Secondary examination at Government Higher Secondary School, Neeleswaram. The police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by the regional deputy director of Higher Secondary Education Gokula Krishna.