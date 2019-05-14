Home States Kerala

Kerala: BJP meetings to take stock of grassroots’ feedback underway

The massive exercise  which began on May 10 will run through till May 18. Already the analysis of Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Kollam and Pathanamthitta has been completed. 

Published: 14th May 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state BJP’s constituency level meetings primarily aimed at getting feedback from the grassroots on the party’s LS poll campaign and to rectify flaws if any are taking place across the state with the party state office-bearers attending the meetings.

The massive exercise which began on May 10 will run through till May 18. Already the analysis of Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Kollam and Pathanamthitta has been completed. 

Party sources told Express, “An in-depth analysis of the shortcomings as well as the party machinery’s functioning is being carried out at the grassroots level. According to the party’s findings, the BJP  juggernaut was able to  capitalise on the high- decibel campaign carried out in each constituency and this translated  into votes.” 

The Sabarimala issue impacted Hindu voters and their womenfolk has voted for the BJP in large numbers on the issue, according to the findings. A senior party leader who attended the meeting in Attingal constituency told Express,” The party grassroots are upbeat on the surprise response from the voters and the party is expecting to do extremely well in the constituency. Sabarimala issue has reverberations here and we expect a large number of CPM and Left sympathisers to support our candidate.”

However, there was stringent criticism of the statements and mud-slinging witnessed during the run-up to the elections and candidate finalisation. A panchayat committee president in Thiruvananthapuram told the meeting the BJP has metamorphosed into the Congress and the party leaders have lost their bonhomie. Several leaders have also come out against the manner in which the name of the BJP candidates were announced.

A senior leader, who was present told Express, “The party local leaders were by and large satisfied at the high-decibel campaign and the issues taken up as also the coordination of the RSS leadership. But they were unhappy with the manner in which party candidates were finalised and some wondered whether BJP has embraced the Congress culture in the state which shocked the state leaders who were present.” The analysis in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta has given high hopes to the state leadership again on the possibility of snatching victory in LS polls. The BJP leadership is expecting a huge lead in the Nemom Assembly segment here.

It expects the party will eat into the UDF votes in Parassala, Neyyattinkara and even in Kovalam. The party is expecting a sizeable lead in Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram and Kazhakootam. The final analysis is Kummanam Rajashekharan will win the seat by a convincing margin.

An analysis of Pathanamthitta constituency has given the feedback the shift in the Ezhava vote bank, especially in the Konni segment, has increased party candidate K Surendran’s victory prospects.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala BJP Kerala BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (File | PTI)
Sonia Gandhi elected leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party
Gallery
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
Indian cricketers sweat it out ahead of World Cup opener against South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp