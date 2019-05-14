Kerala: BJP meetings to take stock of grassroots’ feedback underway

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state BJP’s constituency level meetings primarily aimed at getting feedback from the grassroots on the party’s LS poll campaign and to rectify flaws if any are taking place across the state with the party state office-bearers attending the meetings.

The massive exercise which began on May 10 will run through till May 18. Already the analysis of Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Kollam and Pathanamthitta has been completed.

Party sources told Express, “An in-depth analysis of the shortcomings as well as the party machinery’s functioning is being carried out at the grassroots level. According to the party’s findings, the BJP juggernaut was able to capitalise on the high- decibel campaign carried out in each constituency and this translated into votes.”

The Sabarimala issue impacted Hindu voters and their womenfolk has voted for the BJP in large numbers on the issue, according to the findings. A senior party leader who attended the meeting in Attingal constituency told Express,” The party grassroots are upbeat on the surprise response from the voters and the party is expecting to do extremely well in the constituency. Sabarimala issue has reverberations here and we expect a large number of CPM and Left sympathisers to support our candidate.”

However, there was stringent criticism of the statements and mud-slinging witnessed during the run-up to the elections and candidate finalisation. A panchayat committee president in Thiruvananthapuram told the meeting the BJP has metamorphosed into the Congress and the party leaders have lost their bonhomie. Several leaders have also come out against the manner in which the name of the BJP candidates were announced.

A senior leader, who was present told Express, “The party local leaders were by and large satisfied at the high-decibel campaign and the issues taken up as also the coordination of the RSS leadership. But they were unhappy with the manner in which party candidates were finalised and some wondered whether BJP has embraced the Congress culture in the state which shocked the state leaders who were present.” The analysis in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta has given high hopes to the state leadership again on the possibility of snatching victory in LS polls. The BJP leadership is expecting a huge lead in the Nemom Assembly segment here.

It expects the party will eat into the UDF votes in Parassala, Neyyattinkara and even in Kovalam. The party is expecting a sizeable lead in Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram and Kazhakootam. The final analysis is Kummanam Rajashekharan will win the seat by a convincing margin.



An analysis of Pathanamthitta constituency has given the feedback the shift in the Ezhava vote bank, especially in the Konni segment, has increased party candidate K Surendran’s victory prospects.