Home States Kerala

Kerala: Industry body refutes panchayat officer’s allegation

Kadungalloor panchayat president Rathnamma Suresh had said the company did not have the requisite licence to function.

Published: 14th May 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Refuting the Kadungalloor panchayat president’s allegation, the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) on Monday said CGR Metal Alloys Refining Company had obtained all valid licences.   

The row emerged after over 20-kg of the company’s gold, worth Rs 6 crore, was robbed from its unit in Edayar in a daring heist by a duo on bikes, on Friday. “The company, which was established in 1995, is recognised by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and is licenced by the Ministry of Finance and DGFT,” the Association members told reporters in Ernakulam. 

Kadungalloor panchayat president Rathnamma Suresh had said the company did not have the requisite licence to function. “The company has been registered with the Kadungalloor panchayat since 1995. We have also been approved by the Reserve Bank of India for mobilising gold on behalf of scheduled banks,” said CGR Metal Alloys officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala KSSIA Kerala State Small Industries Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (File | PTI)
Sonia Gandhi elected leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party
Gallery
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
Indian cricketers sweat it out ahead of World Cup opener against South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp