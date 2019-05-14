Peruvanam recovers after suffering a blackout

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Shocking the countless fans of ‘Ilanjithara Melam, who had gathered for the famed percussion recital, Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, who has led the contingent for over 20 years, on Monday fainted amid the ‘chembada melam’ at Paramekkavu temple on Monday.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar and devaswom authorities. Peruvanam later returned to complete the Ilanjithara Melam.

PK Raju from the DMO’s office said, “Peruvanam was given refreshments. His vital parameters were found to be normal. A team of medical experts, including a cardiologist from the Thrissur Medical College, camped at the Vadakkumnathan temple until he completed the Ilanjithara Melam.”