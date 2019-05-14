Home States Kerala

Thrissur: Percussion ensemble wows mammoth crowd

After the pooram began at 7 am, Thiruvambady Bhagavathy was taken to brahmaswom mutt here where pooja was performed before the idol of bhagavathy.

Published: 14th May 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvambady Bhagavathy being taken to the brahmaswom mutt for a pooja before heading to the Vadakkunnathan temple

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Several thousand people, including women and children, on Monday, thronged the Pazhayanadakkavu Road for the ‘panchavadyam’ (percussion ensemble) for madathil varavu of Thiruvambady Bhagavathy.

After the pooram began at 7 am, Thiruvambady Bhagavathy was taken to brahmaswom mutt here where pooja was performed before the idol of bhagavathy.

Later, Thiruvambady Bhagavathy was taken out in a procession from the mutt to Vadakkumnathan temple around 11.30 am. 

The procession was accompanied by five elephants and panchavadyam. Eminent Thimila exponent Kongad Madhu led the panchavadyam.

The two-hour-long panchavadyam at the pooram has a huge fan following, with several enthusiasts waiting for over an hour to witness it. While the elephants got ready for parade in front of the mutt, the police had to rein in the crowd to make way for the parade.

Since Paramekkavu Bhagavathy’s panchavadyam is at night, more people participate in the Madathil Varavu just to enjoy the percussion ensemble. Over 100 percussion artists took part in the performance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thrissur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (File | PTI)
Sonia Gandhi elected leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party
Gallery
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
Indian cricketers sweat it out ahead of World Cup opener against South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp