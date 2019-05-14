Thrissur: Percussion ensemble wows mammoth crowd

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Several thousand people, including women and children, on Monday, thronged the Pazhayanadakkavu Road for the ‘panchavadyam’ (percussion ensemble) for madathil varavu of Thiruvambady Bhagavathy.

After the pooram began at 7 am, Thiruvambady Bhagavathy was taken to brahmaswom mutt here where pooja was performed before the idol of bhagavathy.

Later, Thiruvambady Bhagavathy was taken out in a procession from the mutt to Vadakkumnathan temple around 11.30 am.

The procession was accompanied by five elephants and panchavadyam. Eminent Thimila exponent Kongad Madhu led the panchavadyam.

The two-hour-long panchavadyam at the pooram has a huge fan following, with several enthusiasts waiting for over an hour to witness it. While the elephants got ready for parade in front of the mutt, the police had to rein in the crowd to make way for the parade.

Since Paramekkavu Bhagavathy’s panchavadyam is at night, more people participate in the Madathil Varavu just to enjoy the percussion ensemble. Over 100 percussion artists took part in the performance.