Thrissur: Two kids among four dead in car-lorry collision

Four members of a family, including two children, died after the car they were in collided with a tanker lorry at Kottamkulam near Perinjanam on NH-66 on Monday.

14th May 2019

THRISSUR: Four members of a family, including two children, died after the car they were in collided with a tanker lorry at Kottamkulam near Perinjanam on NH-66 on Monday.

The deceased are Chinnettukara Ramakrishnan, 68, his daughter Nisha, 33, and granddaughters Devanandha, 3 (Nisha’s daughter) and Niveditha, 2 (Nisha’s niece).

Nisha’s husband Pramod Kumar, who was driving the car, and their son Adhidev, 7, have been admitted to the hospital with severe injuries. The Kaipamangalam police officers said the family was returning home after offering prayers at Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple when the mishap occurred. Pramod is a police officer. Adhidev was shifted to a private hospital in Thrissur as his condition was critical and required advanced treatment facilities. 

